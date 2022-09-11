BLUE BELL PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 717 stocks valued at a total of $273.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(28.38%), GAM(7.87%), and ADX(6.04%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BLUE BELL PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

BLUE BELL PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 7,746 shares. The trade had a 1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 11/09/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $378.23 per share and a market cap of $356.96Bil. The stock has returned -17.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-book ratio of 3.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.16 and a price-sales ratio of 2.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

BLUE BELL PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VOO by 7,182 shares. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $363.71.

On 11/09/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $347.55 per share and a market cap of $261.47Bil. The stock has returned -17.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a price-book ratio of 3.58.

During the quarter, BLUE BELL PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 48,543 shares of BATS:PJUL for a total holding of 55,108. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.17.

On 11/09/2022, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July traded for a price of $29.6201 per share and a market cap of $506.50Mil. The stock has returned -3.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July has a price-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a price-book ratio of 3.28.

BLUE BELL PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 2,998 shares. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 11/09/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $379.76 per share and a market cap of $289.21Bil. The stock has returned -17.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a price-book ratio of 3.27.

During the quarter, BLUE BELL PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 28,148 shares of BATS:FJUN for a total holding of 31,949. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.29.

On 11/09/2022, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June traded for a price of $35.46 per share and a market cap of $314.80Mil. The stock has returned -5.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June has a price-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a price-book ratio of 3.60.

