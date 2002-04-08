METTAWA, Ill., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third consecutive year, Brunswick Corporation (: BC) has been named by Forbes and Statista to the 2022 list of America’s Best Employers for Veterans. Among the thousands of companies that were surveyed for this honor, only 200 made the final list. Brunswick ranked among the top 20 percent of companies recognized on the list, earning the No. 36th spot overall and ranking third within the Engineering and Manufacturing category.

“We are proud to be recognized as one of America’s Best Employers for Veteran’s for a third consecutive year, especially as this award is a reflection of direct feedback from our colleagues,” said Jill Wrobel, Chief Human Resource Officer, Brunswick Corporation. “We are thankful for our Veterans and service members around the world who have served with courage and commitment, and for the sacrifices that they and their families have made for their country. As a global company with more than 18,500 employees, we are fortunate to have a well-represented group of Veterans that call Brunswick home.”

Companies designated as America’s Best Employers for Veterans are chosen based on an independent survey from a sample of 7,000 U.S. veterans working for companies employing at least 1,000 people in their U.S. operations who were asked to give their opinion on a series of statements related to general topics regarding their own employer, as well as a set of topics related specifically to the interests of veterans in the workplace.

Notably, the Brunswick Veterans’ Network (BVN) employee resource group was established in 2022. The group strives to promote Brunswick’s success by encouraging an environment that recognizes and values the strength of and sacrifices made by military veterans and their families all around the world. The BVN encourages an inclusive work environment for Brunswick veterans, from all countries, including current national guard members and reservists as well as non-veterans who are interested in supporting one another in establishing a professional life after military service.

Brunswick’s profound commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives happening throughout the enterprise has resulted in the Company being honored for numerous awards over the past 12 months, including:

About Brunswick

