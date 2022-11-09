London, November 9, 2022



The Tractor of the Year 2023 Awards today named the New Holland T4.120 F tractor “Best of Specialized” at the EIMA International Agricultural and Gardening Machinery Exhibition in Bologna, Italy. New Holland Agriculture, a global agricultural brand of CNH Industrial, developed the tractor with its teams of experts including those from its Engineering Center in Modena, Italy, and plant in Jesi, Italy.

The T4.120 F specialty tractor is part of the new generation of New Holland machines. The tractor’s engine, advanced hydraulics and specifications make it the ideal solution for orchard, vineyard and high value specialty crop farmers requiring top performance, comfort, and reliability.

CNH Industrial stands with the world’s farmers, and this award recognizes the technology and machinery we are developing to improve their productivity and efficiency.

