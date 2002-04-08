MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII’s (: HII) Mission Technologies division was awarded a $70 million task order contract by the U.S. Air Force to perform technical analysis and recommend enhancements for the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL). HII’s research and analysis will be leveraged by the Air Force to support the Department of Defense’s artificial intelligence/machine learning and cyber modernization priorities.



“We look forward to continuing to support AFRL’s IT systems, enterprise modernization and digital transformation efforts,” said Grant Hagen, president of Mission Technologies’ Cyber, Electronic Warfare & Space business. “The HII team understands the challenges facing the Air Force and has the proven technical expertise and vision to help facilitate alignment across its IT enterprise.”

HII will provide strategic planning; capabilities definition; system engineering; data analytics and visualization; modeling, simulation and analysis; and cloud technologies and cross domain solutions.

Since 2017, HII has been supporting the program and is teamed with Fairhaven Solutions LLC, Georo Consulting, srcLogic LLC, TACG LLC, University of Dayton Research Institute and Vana Solutions LLC.

The research collaboration and computing analysis task order was awarded under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s (DOD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle. These DOD IAC MAC task orders are awarded by the U.S. Air Force's 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancement of the Defense Technical Information Center repository and the research and development and science and technology communities.

The DOD IAC, sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center, provides technical data management and research support for DOD and federal government users. Established in 1946, the IAC program serves the DOD science and technology and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DOD and broader science and technology community.

