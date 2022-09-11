DILLON & ASSOCIATES INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 74 stocks valued at a total of $431.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(11.28%), V(5.02%), and ABT(4.64%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were DILLON & ASSOCIATES INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

DILLON & ASSOCIATES INC reduced their investment in NAS:EEFT by 42,933 shares. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $93.83.

On 11/09/2022, Euronet Worldwide Inc traded for a price of $82.66 per share and a market cap of $4.11Bil. The stock has returned -29.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Euronet Worldwide Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-book ratio of 4.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.16 and a price-sales ratio of 1.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

DILLON & ASSOCIATES INC reduced their investment in NAS:META by 19,580 shares. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.08.

On 11/09/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $103.45 per share and a market cap of $276.00Bil. The stock has returned -68.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-book ratio of 2.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.54 and a price-sales ratio of 2.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.27, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

DILLON & ASSOCIATES INC reduced their investment in NYSE:DIS by 23,595 shares. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.02.

On 11/09/2022, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $87.22 per share and a market cap of $160.08Bil. The stock has returned -49.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 51.05, a price-book ratio of 1.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.74 and a price-sales ratio of 1.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 12,196 shares in NAS:PANW, giving the stock a 0.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $173.19 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, Palo Alto Networks Inc traded for a price of $152.25 per share and a market cap of $46.09Bil. The stock has returned -10.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Palo Alto Networks Inc has a price-book ratio of 219.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 488.28 and a price-sales ratio of 8.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 20,130 shares in NAS:FISV, giving the stock a 0.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $101.91 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, Fiserv Inc traded for a price of $96.61 per share and a market cap of $61.48Bil. The stock has returned -2.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fiserv Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-book ratio of 2.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.25 and a price-sales ratio of 3.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

