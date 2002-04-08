LOS ANGELES, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming November 22, 2022 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Barclays PLC (“Barclays” or the “Company”) (: BCS) American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) between February 18, 2021 to March 25, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On March 28, 2022, Barclays disclosed that its subsidiary, Barclays Bank PLC (“BBPLC”) had issued approximately $15.2 billion in unregistered securities under an August 2019 shelf registration, and that it would commence a rescission offer for those unregistered securities, expecting the losses to be approximately £450 million.

On this news, Barclays’ stock fell $0.96, or 10.6%, to close at $8.09 per ADR on March 28, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on July 28, 2022, Barclays issued interim financial results, announcing that BBPLC had also overissued unregistered securities under a second shelf registration statement. The Company disclosed that it had provisioned approximately $1.9 billion “related to the over-issuance of structured notes” and approximately $201 million “related to liabilities that could be incurred arising out of ongoing discussion in respect of a potential SEC resolution.”

On this news, Barclays’ stock fell $0.41, or 5.2%, to close at $7.48 per ADR on July 28, 2022, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Barclays had a material weakness in its internal control environment due to the fact that the over-issuance had occurred and was not immediately identified; (2) BBPLC had and was selling unregistered securities in excess of the amounts registered by the August 2019 Shelf Registration Statement, (3) BBPLC was required to conduct a rescission offer for those unregistered securities, and (4) BBPLC was violating U.S. securities laws and/or SEC regulations, subjecting Barclays to legal liability; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Barclays ADRs during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than November 22, 2022 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

