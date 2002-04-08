TORONTO and MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian (: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, today announced the launch of Ideal Talent Marketplace at Ceridian INSIGHTS, the company’s global customer conference. Ideal Talent Marketplace leverages Ceridian’s innovation leadership in workforce management, talent intelligence, and on-demand pay to deliver speed and flexibility in staffing for both organizations and workers.



Today’s organizations are facing unprecedented staffing shortages and often lack the agility to adapt to rapidly to changing demand levels. Meanwhile, individuals are seeking increased job flexibility. According to Ceridian’s Pulse of Talent Report, half (49%) of workers globally cite flexibility/work-life balance as their most important job attribute. With Ideal Talent Marketplace, workers can receive personalized job recommendations matching their skillset and preferences, empowering them to work when, how, and where they want.

“Today’s dynamic workforce is defined by three words: choice, empowerment, and flexibility,” said Joe Korngiebel, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Ceridian. “Designed for the modern workforce, Ideal Talent Marketplace will serve as a bridge between workers and employers, bringing a flexible, continuous, and scalable workforce to life.”

Powered by the Dayforce Skills Engine, Ideal Talent Marketplace meets the needs of both employer and employee by connecting vetted workers to jobs suited to their skillset, location, and availability. Individuals can access on-demand, hourly shifts with many of the benefits of traditional work – and get paid instantly after every shift with Dayforce Wallet. Using Ideal Talent Marketplace, employers can quickly scale their workforce and fill skills and scheduling gaps by posting unfilled shifts directly from Dayforce Scheduling to Ideal Talent Marketplace.

Ideal Talent Marketplace helps organizations:

Manage their total workforce (full-time, part-time, contingent, seasonal) efficiently, and optimize labor spend with 360-degree talent and cost visibility within Dayforce.





Fill gaps in schedules or skills by posting openings directly from Dayforce Scheduling and recruiting to Ideal Talent Marketplace.





Connect openings with verified workers based on a multitude of data factors, including skills, geography, and experience, through Ceridian’s intelligent match technology.





Help reduce the complexity of hiring and managing flexible workers while supporting compliance. Ceridian handles employee administration including verification, onboarding, offboarding, payroll, and benefits.





Provide employees with a flexible pay experience through Dayforce Wallet, enabling workers to get paid as soon as their shift ends and manager approvals have been processed.

Ideal Talent Marketplace will be available for charter customers and workers in 2023. For more information and to sign up visit: www.ceridian.com/products/dayforce/ideal-talent-marketplace.

