Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming January 3, 2023 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Enviva Inc. (“Enviva” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EVA) securities between February 21, 2019 and October 11, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their Enviva investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action

On October 12, 2022, before market hours, Blue Orca published a report which alleged, among other things, that “new discovered data suggests . . . the company is flagrantly greenwashing its wood procurement” and characterized Enviva’s claim to be a “pure play ESG Company with a healthy, self-funded dividend and cash flows to provide a platform for future growth” as “nonsense on all counts.” The report further alleged that “Enviva is a dangerously levered serial capital raiser whose deteriorating cash conversion and unprofitability will drain it of cash next year” and is “a product of deranged European climate subsidies which incentivize the destruction of American forests so that European power companies can check a bureaucratic box.”

On this news, Enviva’s stock fell $7.74, or 13.1%, to close at $51.23 per share on October 12, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Enviva had misrepresented the environmental sustainability of its wood pellet production and procurement; (2) Enviva had similarly overstated the true measure of cash flow generated by the Company’s platform; (3) accordingly, Enviva had misrepresented its business model and the Company’s ability to achieve the level of growth that Defendants had represented to investors; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Enviva securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than January 3, 2023 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

