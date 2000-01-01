Ron Baron Comments on Charles Schwab

Shares of online brokerage firm The Charles Schwab Corp. (

SCHW, Financial) were buoyed by investor expectations that rising interest rates will lead to increased profits on the company’s more than $600 billion in interest-earning assets. We are also encouraged by Schwab’s organic growth. Despite turbulent markets, the company attracted over $400 billion of net new client assets over the past 12 months. We also believe Schwab’s operating expense per client assets should drop to record low levels once equity markets improve.

From

Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio)'s Baron Partners Fund third-quarter 2022 letter.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
