53 minutes ago
  • The insurance company's performance was flat.
Arch Capital Group Ltd. (

ACGL, Financial) is a specialty insurance company based inBermuda. The share price was flat during the quarter as earnings that beat consensus were offset by a small decline in book value as higher interest rates weighed on the market value of the fixed income portfolio. Pricing trends remain favorable in the P&C insurance market, and margins for the mortgage insurance business have improved substantially since the onset of the pandemic. We remain shareholders due to Arch’s strong management team and our expectation of robust growth in earnings and book value.

From

Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio)'s Baron Partners Fund third-quarter 2022 letter.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
