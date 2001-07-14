SOUTHERN MISSOURI BANCORP INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. - SMBC

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed merger of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NasdaqGM: SMBC) with Citizens Bancshares Co., pursuant to which shareholders of Citizens may elect to receive either a fixed exchange ratio of 1.1448 shares of Southern Missouri or a cash payment of $53.50 for each Citizens’ share, subject to adjustment. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate and fair to the Company’s shareholders.

If you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed transaction, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn ([email protected]l.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ksfcounsel.com%2Fcases%2Fnasdaqgm-smbc%2F to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221109005984r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005984/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles