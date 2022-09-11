TORONTO DOMINION BANK recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

The Toronto Dominion Bank is an international banking and financial services company that is based out of Toronto. The company, trading under the name TD Bank Group, has many subsidiaries including TD Asset Management, TD Auto Finance, TD Canada Trust, TD Commercial Banking, TD Securities, and more. Toronto Dominion Bank can trace its history back to 1855, when the Bank of Toronto was chaptered. The bank would grow and establish its network early on, opening its first branch in Montreal in 1860. The company had very conservative policies, maintaining a high reserve and growing slowly. In 1871, the Dominion Bank was created under the leadership of James Austin. The two banks would grow and expand throughout the rest of the 19th century and into the 20th, facing troubles such as the first world war. The Bank of Toronto and Dominion Bank would grow during the wartime economy onset by WWII, doubling their assets in less than a decade. In 1955, the two banks would be approved for a merger that would form the entity today known as the Toronto Dominion Bank. The company would go through restructuring and aggressive expansion, extending its reach in traditional markets as well as new markets such as natural resources and focusing on an active public relations campaign. The bank would focus on international expansion in 1970, establishing its presence in the UK, US, and Middle East as well as Hong Kong. Although Toronto Dominion Bank would suffer losses during the 1980s, it would recover quickly due to its conservative policies. In the 1990s, the company would establish an online presence and introduce e-banking as well as merge with Canada Trust in 1999. Toronto Dominion Bank today has total assets of over $680 billion, bringing in a revenue of over $21 billion. The company has over 79,000 employees that take care of its 22 million clients through thousands of branches around the world. Some of the mutual funds it offers include the Balanced Income Fund, Dividend Income Fund, Global Bond Fund, and High Yield Bond Fund.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1256 stocks valued at a total of $56.16Bil. The top holdings were AMTD(28.82%), RY(2.96%), and AAPL(2.58%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TORONTO DOMINION BANK’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, TORONTO DOMINION BANK bought 7,695,017 shares of ARCA:IWM for a total holding of 7,756,010. The trade had a 2.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $181.52.

On 11/09/2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded for a price of $175.115 per share and a market cap of $50.52Bil. The stock has returned -26.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a price-book ratio of 1.65.

During the quarter, TORONTO DOMINION BANK bought 4,198,026 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 4,430,360. The trade had a 2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $301.34.

On 11/09/2022, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $263.79 per share and a market cap of $143.47Bil. The stock has returned -32.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a price-book ratio of 5.69.

TORONTO DOMINION BANK reduced their investment in NAS:ACWI by 4,204,000 shares. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $86.39.

On 11/09/2022, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund traded for a price of $82.02 per share and a market cap of $15.72Bil. The stock has returned -21.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a price-book ratio of 2.24.

During the quarter, TORONTO DOMINION BANK bought 4,031,170 shares of NYSE:RY for a total holding of 18,405,848. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.9.

On 11/09/2022, Royal Bank of Canada traded for a price of $94.26 per share and a market cap of $130.95Bil. The stock has returned -7.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Royal Bank of Canada has a price-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-book ratio of 1.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.38 and a price-sales ratio of 3.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, TORONTO DOMINION BANK bought 5,736,216 shares of NYSE:BNS for a total holding of 24,244,364. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.16.

On 11/09/2022, Bank of Nova Scotia traded for a price of $48.77 per share and a market cap of $57.97Bil. The stock has returned -21.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of Nova Scotia has a price-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-book ratio of 1.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.80 and a price-sales ratio of 2.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

