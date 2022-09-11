DOLIVER ADVISORS, LP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 147 stocks valued at a total of $271.00Mil. The top holdings were XOM(39.09%), IUSG(10.71%), and SH(2.49%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were DOLIVER ADVISORS, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, DOLIVER ADVISORS, LP bought 21,219 shares of ARCA:ITOT for a total holding of 83,253. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.01.

On 11/09/2022, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $83.2604 per share and a market cap of $38.01Bil. The stock has returned -20.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a price-book ratio of 2.97.

The guru sold out of their 8,682-share investment in ARCA:VTI. Previously, the stock had a 0.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $198.53 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $187.93 per share and a market cap of $252.33Bil. The stock has returned -20.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a price-book ratio of 3.27.

DOLIVER ADVISORS, LP reduced their investment in NAS:ADBE by 3,128 shares. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $378.38.

On 11/09/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $298.32 per share and a market cap of $139.33Bil. The stock has returned -55.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-book ratio of 9.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.18 and a price-sales ratio of 8.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 111,633-share investment in NYSE:ETW. Previously, the stock had a 0.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.75 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo Buy-write Oppo traded for a price of $7.9601 per share and a market cap of $876.78Mil. The stock has returned -20.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo Buy-write Oppo has a price-book ratio of 0.92.

During the quarter, DOLIVER ADVISORS, LP bought 5,851 shares of NYSE:CRM for a total holding of 7,736. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $169.57.

On 11/09/2022, Salesforce Inc traded for a price of $142.96 per share and a market cap of $142.82Bil. The stock has returned -53.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Salesforce Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 264.48, a price-book ratio of 2.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 39.15 and a price-sales ratio of 4.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

