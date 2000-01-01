Ron Baron Comments on Kinsale Capital

Shares of specialty insurer Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (

KNSL, Financial) increased after the company reported quarterly results that exceeded analyst estimates. Gross written premiums grew 43% and EPS grew 51%. Market conditions remain favorable, with rising premium rates and more business shifting from the standard lines market to the excess and surplus lines market where Kinsale operates. We continue to own the stock because we believe Kinsale is well managed and has a long runway for growth in an attractive segment of the insurance market.

From

Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio)'s Baron Growth Fund third-quarter 2022 commentary.

