Ron Baron Comments on MSCI

Shares of MSCI, Inc. ( MSCI, Financial), a leading provider of investment decision support tools, contributed to performance. Despite the negative impact of broad market weakness, which has hurt MSCI’s asset-based fee revenue in particular, the company reported solid earnings results, and the underlying business continued to perform well. We retain long-term conviction as MSCI owns strong, “all weather” franchises and remains well positioned to benefit from numerous secular tailwinds in the investment community.

From Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio)'s Baron Growth Fund third-quarter 2022 commentary.