41 minutes ago
  • A top detractor.
Bio-Techne Corporation (

TECH, Financial) is a leading developer and manufacturer ofreagents, instruments, and services for the life sciences research, diagnostics, and bioprocessing markets. Short-term headwinds, including COVID-related lockdowns in China, foreign currency exchange rates, and some pull forward of sales into the prior quarter ahead of a price increase, pressured shares. We view these headwinds as temporary and continue to have conviction that Bio-Techne can generate strong long-term growth.

From

Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio)'s Baron Growth Fund third-quarter 2022 commentary.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
