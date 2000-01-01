Ron Baron Comments on Bright Horizons

Summary
  • A top detractor.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc. (

BFAM, Financial) is the leading U.S. provider ofcorporate-sponsored childcare. Shares fell as labor shortages exacerbated the time needed to backfill center enrollment lost during COVID. While we believe full enrollment recovery is a matter of when, not if, it now appears that this recovery will occur sometime in 2023 as opposed to the year-end 2022 target. Margins will also remain pressured as wage hikes to attract new teachers outpace tuition increases. Despite near-term headwinds, we remain bullish on this high-quality company.

From

Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio)'s Baron Growth Fund third-quarter 2022 commentary.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours.
