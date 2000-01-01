Ron Baron Comments on West Pharmaceutical Services

Summary
  • A top detractor.
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (

WST, Financial) detracted from performance. Westmanufactures components and systems for the packaging and delivery of injectable drugs. The stock fell on investor concerns about a decline in the company’s COVID-related revenue due to a drop in vaccine demand and a slowdown in the shift to single use vials and syringes. Once COVID-related revenue stabilizes, we believe the stock will perform well driven by healthy fundamentals in the ex-COVID base business.

From

Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio)'s Baron Growth Fund third-quarter 2022 commentary.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
