West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. ( WST, Financial) detracted from performance. Westmanufactures components and systems for the packaging and delivery of injectable drugs. The stock fell on investor concerns about a decline in the company’s COVID-related revenue due to a drop in vaccine demand and a slowdown in the shift to single use vials and syringes. Once COVID-related revenue stabilizes, we believe the stock will perform well driven by healthy fundamentals in the ex-COVID base business.

From Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio)'s Baron Growth Fund third-quarter 2022 commentary.