MORN, Financial), a provider of independent investment research, detractedin the quarter due to multiple short-term headwinds. Market volatility has caused a slowdown in asset- and transaction-based revenue, while margins were pressured by an increase in merit-based compensation. Finally, there is investor concern that license revenue could decline if clients implement headcount reductions. We remain confident in Morningstar’s ability to grow organically despite the difficult near-term macro environment.

Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio)'s Baron Growth Fund third-quarter 2022 commentary.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
