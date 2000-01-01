Also check out:
Morningstar, Inc. (MORN, Financial), a provider of independent investment research, detractedin the quarter due to multiple short-term headwinds. Market volatility has caused a slowdown in asset- and transaction-based revenue, while margins were pressured by an increase in merit-based compensation. Finally, there is investor concern that license revenue could decline if clients implement headcount reductions. We remain confident in Morningstar’s ability to grow organically despite the difficult near-term macro environment.
From Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio)'s Baron Growth Fund third-quarter 2022 commentary.