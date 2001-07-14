Nashville resident Gabriel Reyes recently won a $20,000, once-in-a-lifetime culinary excursion to Italy.

Cintas Uniform Sales Representative Gabriel Reyes of Nashville, Tenn., won the company's recent "Win the Kitchen" contest and claimed a $20,000, once-in-a-lifetime culinary excursion to Italy. (Photo: Business Wire)

Reyes, a Uniform Sales Representative for the Rental division of Cintas+Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS), recently won the trip of a lifetime following Cintas’ six-month Win the Kitchen campaign to promote the company’s exclusive Chef Works’ culinary rental workwear and apparel line.

Reyes, a 15-year employee-partner, currently services Cintas’ workwear and apparel customers in the Nashville area.

“My wife and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to experience Italian culture and cuisine,” Reyes said. “I am proud to bring the high-quality Chef Works offering to my customers – these garments inspire teams to look and be their best at work. I am so grateful to Cintas and Chef Works for this recognition and for the opportunity to celebrate this achievement in Italy.”

“We are incredibly proud to partner with Chef Works and offer Gabriel this unique prize, recognizing his hard work and dedication to Cintas and our customers in the Nashville area,” said Josh Hazen, Cintas’ Rental Division Senior Vice President of Field Sales. “It was a privilege to see the motivation and enthusiasm of our employee-partners throughout this campaign. Our employee-partners’ commitment to customers, coupled with our unique product offerings and unmatched personal service, is the foundation of our success.”

About the Win the Kitchen Contest

Each Uniform Sales employee-partner in the United States and Canada had the opportunity to participate in the Win the Kitchen campaign, qualifying for hundreds of prizes over six months. The 15 top-performing finalists qualified for the grand prize, including the chance to win either a $20,000 kitchen upgrade or an international culinary experience trip. More information on the other finalists, who hail from states across the U.S. and Canada, is available at cintas.com%26rsquo%3Bs+Newsroom.

Finalists were flown into the Cincinnati area on Wednesday, October 26, for the two-day, grand-prize event, which included dinner with Cintas executives at Jeff Ruby’s award-winning Carlo & Johnny, a Q&A with both Cintas and Chef Works executives, a tour of Cintas’ corporate headquarters, and a ceremony to announce the contest winners.

