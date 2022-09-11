Wallace Weitz recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Portfolio manager of Weitz Value Fund, Weitz Hickory Fund and Weitz Partners Value Fund, which he started in 1983.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 55 stocks valued at a total of $1.68Bil. The top holdings were GOOG(6.53%), BRK.B(6.37%), and CSGP(5.18%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Wallace Weitz (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

Wallace Weitz (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:CMCSA by 450,000 shares. The trade had a 0.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.39.

On 11/09/2022, Comcast Corp traded for a price of $31.39 per share and a market cap of $135.71Bil. The stock has returned -39.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Comcast Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-book ratio of 1.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.15 and a price-sales ratio of 1.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Wallace Weitz (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:DNB by 1,022,617 shares. The trade had a 0.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.83.

On 11/09/2022, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc traded for a price of $13.08 per share and a market cap of $5.70Bil. The stock has returned -32.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.37 and a price-sales ratio of 2.53.

Wallace Weitz (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:CSGP by 215,900 shares. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $69.42.

On 11/09/2022, CoStar Group Inc traded for a price of $79.78 per share and a market cap of $32.45Bil. The stock has returned -4.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CoStar Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 92.77, a price-book ratio of 4.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 47.19 and a price-sales ratio of 14.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Wallace Weitz (Trades, Portfolio) bought 60,000 shares of NAS:LBRDK for a total holding of 771,700. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.38.

On 11/09/2022, Liberty Broadband Corp traded for a price of $79.92 per share and a market cap of $11.86Bil. The stock has returned -53.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Liberty Broadband Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-book ratio of 1.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.22 and a price-sales ratio of 14.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Wallace Weitz (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:BKI by 60,000 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $65.86.

On 11/09/2022, Black Knight Inc traded for a price of $56.09 per share and a market cap of $8.75Bil. The stock has returned -27.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Black Knight Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-book ratio of 3.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.13 and a price-sales ratio of 5.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

