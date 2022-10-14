Kimco Realty® (NYSE: KIM), North America’s largest publicly traded owner and operator of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers, and a growing portfolio of mixed-use assets, today announced it acquired a private, multi-generationally-owned portfolio of eight Long Island, NY shopping centers for $375.8 million. The acquisition was funded by the issuance of a combination of cash and redeemable units and the assumption of $88.8 million of 4.1% mortgage debt with a remaining term of approximately six years. As of September 30, 2022, the company had $123.5 million in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet and subsequently received approximately $301.1 million of proceeds from the sale of 11.5 million shares of its Albertsons (NYSE: ACI) common shares (see KIM+press+release dated October 14, 2022 for details).

These eight high-quality centers are located in one of the most desirable markets in the United States and within a drive time of approximately 15 minutes from Kimco’s corporate headquarters in Jericho, NY. The ultra-infill markets of Long Island are high barrier to entry and offer a highly captive consumer base boasting some of the best demographic profiles in the country. The portfolio, which boasts a three-mile estimated population and average household income of 95,000 and $187,000, respectively, is 94.4% leased with significant mark-to-market and merchandising enhancement opportunities. The portfolio, which includes The Gardens at Great Neck, Woodbury Common, The Market Place, Stop & Shop Shopping Center, Southgate Shopping Center, Green Cove Plaza and Syosset Corners in Nassau County, and Sequams Shopping Center in Suffolk County, features five grocery anchored centers and a strong collection of necessity-based tenants and retailers offering everyday goods and services. Tenants include TJMaxx, GoHealth Urgent Care, Rite Aid, Starbucks, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Chipotle.

“This acquisition was a rare chance to expand our presence in one of Kimco’s most highly desired markets, with a portfolio of irreplaceable real estate located in one of the most heavily trafficked, densely populated, suburbs that offers high barriers to entry and affluent communities,” said Conor Flynn, Kimco’s Chief Executive Officer. “The strength of our balance sheet, ample liquidity and ability to provide a tax efficient transaction for the seller put us in a prime position to be opportunistic when this multi-generational portfolio emerged. The acquisition also brings us closer to our target of 85% of the company’s annual base rent coming from grocery anchored centers.”

At the end of September 2022, Kimco Realty owned 28 centers totaling 3.0 million square feet with an average occupancy rate of 97.8% in the dominant Long Island market. The addition of this eight-property portfolio, which comprises 540,000 square feet of retail space, will further Kimco’s position as one of Long Island’s largest owners of grocery-anchored shopping centers with 36 assets totaling over 3.5 million square feet.

About Kimco Realty®

Kimco Realty® ( NYSE:KIM, Financial) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Jericho, N.Y. that is North America’s largest publicly traded owner and operator of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers, including mixed-use assets. The company’s portfolio is primarily concentrated in the first-ring suburbs of the top major metropolitan markets, including those in high-barrier-to-entry coastal markets and rapidly expanding Sun Belt cities, with a tenant mix focused on essential, necessity-based goods and services that drive multiple shopping trips per week. Kimco Realty is also committed to leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues and is a recognized industry leader in these areas. Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991, and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center ownership, management, acquisitions, and value enhancing redevelopment activities for more than 60 years. As of September 30, 2022, the company owned interests in 526 U.S. shopping centers and mixed-use assets comprising 91 million square feet of gross leasable space. For further information, please visit www.kimcorealty.com.

