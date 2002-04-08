DANBURY, CT, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (“Ethan Allen” or the “Company”) (: ETD) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share, payable on January 4, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 7, 2022.

Farooq Kathwari, Ethan Allen’s Chairman, President and CEO commented, “We are pleased with our continued strong performance and the Board’s decision today also highlights our strong balance sheet allowing for these returns to shareholders. As we celebrate 90 years of innovation, our focus will continue to position us as an interior design destination and strengthen our vertically integrated structure.”

