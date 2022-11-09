SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonder Holdings Inc. ( SOND), a leading next-generation hospitality company that is redefining the guest experience through technology and design, today announced third quarter 2022 financial results. A Shareholder Letter containing the results can be found on the Company’s website at investors.sonder.com .



Management will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial and business results and outlook.

What: Sonder Holdings Inc. Third Quarter 2022 Call

When: Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Dial-In: To access the call by phone, please go to this link , and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

Shareholder Letter: investors.sonder.com

Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the “Events” section of the company’s Investor Relations website at investors.sonder.com.

About Sonder Holdings Inc.

Sonder ( SOND) is revolutionizing hospitality through innovative, tech-enabled service and inspiring, thoughtfully designed accommodations combined into one seamless experience. Launched in 2014 and headquartered in San Francisco, Sonder provides a variety of accommodation options — from spacious rooms to fully-equipped suites and apartments — found in over 40 markets spanning ten countries and three continents. The Sonder app gives guests full control over their stay. Complete with self-service features, simple check-in and 24/7 on-the-ground support, amenities and services at Sonder are just a tap away, making a world of better stays open to all.

