Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CCRN) announced today that it is scheduled to participate in the 4th Annual Truist Securities Industrials and Services Summit taking place at the JW Marriott Essex House in New York on December 6, 2022. John Martins, President & Chief Executive Officer, William J. Burns, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, and Josh Vogel, Vice President, Investor Relations, will participate in one-on-one investor meetings on Tuesday, December 6th. No formal presentation will be made.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a leading tech-enabled workforce solutions and advisory firm with 36 years of industry experience and insight. We solve complex labor-related challenges for customers while providing high-quality outcomes and exceptional patient care. As a multi-year Best of Staffing® award winner, we are committed to an exceptionally high level of service to our clients and our homecare, education, and clinical and non-clinical healthcare professionals. Our locum tenens line of business, Cross Country Locums, has been certified by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), the leader in healthcare accreditation, since 2001. We are the first publicly traded staffing firm to obtain The Joint Commission Certification, which we still hold with a Letter of Distinction. Cross Country Healthcare is rated as the top staffing and recruiting employer for women by InHerSights, and CertifiedTM by Great Place to Work®. For two consecutive years, we have received the Top Workplaces USA award and the Top Workplaces Award for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Practices, and were recently recognized as a recipient of the Top Workplaces Awards for Innovation and Leadership by Energage, and the Women Executive Leadership Elevate Award recognizing gender diversity in our Boardroom. We have a history of investing in diversity, equality, and inclusion as a key component of the organization’s overall corporate social responsibility program, closely aligned with its core values to create a better future for its people, communities, and its stockholders.

