BURNABY, British Columbia, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( XENE, Financial), a neurology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Ian Mortimer, Xenon’s President and Chief Executive Officer, along with Sherry Aulin, Xenon’s Chief Financial Officer, will host fireside chat presentations and participate in one-on-one meetings at the following investor conferences:



Guggenheim 4th Annual Immunology and Neurology Day on Monday, November 14, 2022 with a fireside chat presentation at 10:45 am ET





Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 with a fireside chat presentation at 10:20 am ET





Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 17, 2022 with a fireside chat presentation at 10:25 am GMT (5:25 am ET)



Details about company presentations, webcasts, and other events can be found on the “Investors” section of Xenon's website at investor.xenon-pharma.com. When available, webcasts will be posted for replay following the event. The above-listed dates and times are subject to change.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( XENE, Financial) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. We are advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com.

