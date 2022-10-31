Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $154.7 billion as of October 31, 2022. The Company also reported average assets under management for the month of October of $150.5 billion.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. Assets Under Management1 (unaudited; in millions) As of: By Asset Class Oct. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Solutions $ 51,327 $ 48,551 Fixed Income 26,614 27,198 U.S. Mid Cap Equity 28,331 25,754 U.S. Small Cap Equity 15,524 14,109 U.S. Large Cap Equity 11,368 10,762 Global / Non-U.S. Equity 13,266 12,293 Alternative Investments 4,997 5,334 Total Long-Term Assets $ 151,428 $ 144,001 Money Market / Short Term Assets 3,275 3,256 Total Assets Under Management $ 154,703 $ 147,257 By Vehicle Mutual Funds2 $ 100,758 $ 96,591 Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles3 48,388 45,557 ETFs4 5,557 5,110 Total Assets Under Management $ 154,703 $ 147,257

1Total AUM includes both discretionary and non-discretionary client assets. Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided. 2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds. 3Includes wrap program accounts, CITs, UMAs, UCITS, private funds, and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles. 4Represents only ETF assets held by third parties. Excludes ETF assets held by other Victory Capital products.

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $154.7 billion in assets under management as of October 31, 2022. It was ranked ninth on Fortune’s list of the 100 Fastest Growing Companies for 2021. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 12 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment products, including mutual funds, ETFs, separately managed accounts, alternative investments, third-party ETF model strategies, collective investment trusts, private funds, and a 529 Education Savings Plan.

©2021 Fortune Media IP Limited All rights reserved. Fortune is a registered trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and is used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Victory Capital Management, Inc.

Fortune’s annual list ranks the top performing, publicly traded companies in revenues, profits and stock returns over the three-year period ended April 30, 2021.

