SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI), a member-centric, one-stop shop for digital financial services that helps members borrow, save, spend, invest and protect their money, today announced that it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences. SoFi’s Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Noto, and Chief Financial Officer, Chris Lapointe, will participate in moderated fireside chat discussions at the Citi 2022 FinTech Conference and the Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference.

Full session details for the conference appearances are as follows:

Citi 2022 FinTech Conference

Date: November 14, 2022

Time: 3:30 PM ET Fireside Chat with CEO Anthony Noto

Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fkvgo.com%2Fciti%2Fsofi-nov-2022

Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference

Date: November 30, 2022

Time: 4:20 PM ET Fireside Chat with CFO Chris Lapointe

Webcast: Link to be posted at the Events section at investors.sofi.com

An archived webcast of this appearance will be made available for on demand viewing. To view the webcast, please go to the “Events & Presentations” section of SoFi’s Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.sofi.com%2F.

About SoFi

SoFi helps people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. Our products for borrowing, saving, spending, investing and protecting give our over 4.5 million members fast access to tools to get their money right. SoFi membership comes with the key essentials for getting ahead, including career advisors and connection to a thriving community of ambitious people. SoFi is also the naming rights partner of SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams. For more information, visit SoFi.com or download our iOS and Android apps.

SOFI-F

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109006075/en/