PR Newswire

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Medicines Corporation (Nasdaq: BPMC), a precision therapy company focused on genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy, today announced its participation the following upcoming investor conferences:

Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 2:25 p.m. ET .

on at . JMP Securities Hematology and Oncology Summit, held virtually, on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 10:20 a.m. ET .

A live webcast of each presentation will be available by visiting the "Events and Presentations" section of Blueprint Medicines' website at http://ir.blueprintmedicines.com. A replay of the webcasts will be archived on Blueprint Medicines' website for 30 days following each presentation.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines is a global precision therapy company that invents life-changing therapies for people with cancer and blood disorders. Applying an approach that is both precise and agile, we create medicines that selectively target genetic drivers, with the goal of staying one step ahead across stages of disease. Since 2011, we have leveraged our research platform, including expertise in molecular targeting and world-class drug design capabilities, to rapidly and reproducibly translate our scientific innovation into a broad pipeline of important approved and investigational precision therapies aimed at addressing difficult-to-treat cancers and blood disorders. Today, we are delivering our approved medicines to patients in the United States, Europe, and in other geographies ourselves or through our partners. In addition, we are globally advancing multiple programs for systemic mastocytosis, lung cancer, breast cancer, and other genomically defined cancers, and cancer immunotherapy. For more information, visit www.BlueprintMedicines.com and follow us on Twitter (@BlueprintMeds) and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blueprint-medicines-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301673455.html

SOURCE Blueprint Medicines Corporation