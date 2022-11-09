CNO Financial Group Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Author's Avatar
53 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 9, 2022

CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share on the company's common shares. The dividend will be payable December 23, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 9, 2022.

CNO_LOGO_CMYK_Logo.jpg

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services, and workforce benefits solutions through our family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn, Optavise and Washington National. Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income and retirement needs with 3.2 million policies and $33 billion in total assets. Our 3,400 associates, 4,400 exclusive agents and 4,700 independent partner agents guide individuals, families and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions. For more information, visit CNOinc.com.

- ### -

favicon.png?sn=DE31648&sd=2022-11-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cno-financial-group-declares-0-14-quarterly-dividend-301673605.html

SOURCE CNO Financial Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE31648&Transmission_Id=202211091615PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE31648&DateId=20221109
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles