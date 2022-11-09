PR Newswire

Barcode Enabled Antigen Mapping (BEAM) screens multiple antigens against thousands of B- or T-cells to identify novel and rare antigen-specific repertoires



PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), a life sciences leader focused on mastering biology to advance human health, today announced the commercial availability of BEAM (Barcode Enabled Antigen Mapping), a kitted solution for antibody and T-cell receptor (TCR) discovery. Built on top of 10x's industry-leading Chromium Single Cell Immune Profiling product, BEAM's proprietary antigen screening approach is fast and robust, delivering hundreds of antigen-receptor pairs with single cell gene expression. The combination of robust screening; simple, fast, and validated workflows; and, comprehensive interrogation of each cell has the potential to greatly accelerate and improve therapeutic discovery.

"As nearly every disease involves the immune system in some way—whether it's an infectious disease, autoimmunity, cancer, or inflammation—it's critical to have a fundamental understanding of the immune response in order to fully understand the disease," said Ben Hindson, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of 10x Genomics. "BEAM enables researchers to gain more insight than ever into the immune system's basic mechanisms at high throughput and resolution, which can help translate the power of the natural immune response into the next wave of powerful, life-saving therapeutics."

It remains difficult and costly to match antigens of interest with specific B- or T- cell receptors. Conventional methods are slow, laborious and lack full-length paired V(D)J receptor sequences. BEAM solves these challenges by offering ready-to-use kitted reagents for uniquely tagging and multiplexing antigens of interest. BEAM's protocol is fully optimized, takes only a week to run and is paired with an easy-to-use software that identifies and matches putative antigens with their cognate full-length paired V(D)J receptors. The result is a comprehensive solution to interrogate the genetics and binding specificities of thousands of individual antigen-specific B- and T- cells, providing an expansive view of the underlying immune repertoires against pathogens and diseases.

"BEAM technology will greatly advance our understanding of infectious disease biology and will speed the discovery of exceptionally rare monoclonal antibodies with unique, therapeutically desirable specificities," said Bryan Briney, Assistant Professor at Scripps Research Institute. "The BEAM workflow generates rich and powerful data that helps our understanding of variant-resistant immunity and will play a key role in the design and development of durable vaccines."

BEAM is the sixth major product launch from 10x Genomics this year, demonstrating the velocity and strength of the company's R&D pipeline. BEAM is now available for pre-order and is expected to begin shipping in December 2022. For more information, please visit https://www.10xgenomics.com/products/single-cell-barcode-enabled-antigen-mapping .

