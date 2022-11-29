Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) today announced management participation in the upcoming investor conferences:

Event: Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 8:35 a.m. PT / 11:35 a.m. ET

Event: Wells Fargo 6th Annual TMT Summit

Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 1:50 p.m. PT / 4:50 p.m. ET

Event: UBS Global TMT Conference

Date: Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 11:10 a.m. PT / 2:10 p.m. ET

Event: Barclays Global TMT Conference

Date: Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET

These management presentations will be available as live webcasts, accessible through Western Digital's Investor Relations website at investor.wdc.com. An archived replay will be accessible through the website shortly after the conclusion of each presentation.

About Western Digital

Western Digital is on a mission to unlock the potential of data by harnessing the possibility to use it. With Flash and HDD franchises, underpinned by advancements in memory technologies, we create breakthrough innovations and powerful data storage solutions that enable the world to actualize its aspirations. Core to our values, we recognize the urgency to combat climate change and have committed to ambitious carbon reduction goals approved by the Science Based Targets initiative. Learn more about Western Digital and the Western Digital®, SanDisk® and WD® brands at www.westerndigital.com.

