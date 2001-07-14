CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE, Financial) today announced it has acquired Full Spectrum Group, a leading provider of expert technical support services for high-end laboratory systems in the U.S., from private equity firm Pfingsten Partners, for a total consideration of $110 million.

This acquisition gives CBRE a new and enhanced technical capability that complements its existing global Integrated Laboratory Solutions capabilities for occupier clients in the fast-growing research and laboratory equipment sector. Specifically, CBRE will now be able to self-deliver highly specialized maintenance and repair services for handling some of the most critical laboratory assets, including high-end liquid and gas chromatography, mass spectroscopy and thermal equipment.

Headquartered in Laguna Hills, California, Full Spectrum Group has more than 150 employees, including more than 100 engineers, in 20 locations throughout the U.S., and serves clients with full range of service contracts, preventative maintenance programs, calibration and validation, repair services, parts and reconditioned instruments. Full Spectrum Group will be fully integrated into CBRE’s Global Workplace Solutions (GWS) Integrated Laboratory Solutions business.

“Full Spectrum’s highly specialized capabilities and coverage in the key U.S. life sciences hubs further differentiates our Integrated Laboratory Solutions and positions CBRE to self-deliver an impressive range of scientific laboratory maintenance and repair services,” said John Dunstan, CEO, GWS | Enterprise at CBRE. “This acquisition is consistent with our strategy to deliver reliable, sustainable, operationally excellent and cost-efficient technical service offerings executed by the best talent, across our clients’ facilities.”

“We look forward to the combined expertise and opportunities that joining CBRE will bring to our respective clients and talented teams,” said Bob McLeese, President and CEO of Full Spectrum Group. “The strength of CBRE’s global platform for integrated laboratory solutions and their commitment to technical excellence means our clients can continue to expect the highest level of advanced technical support, unmatched response times and personal service delivered by our highly-trained team, allowing their lab managers to deliver reliable scientific results on time.”

