National Storage Affiliates Trust (“NSA” or the "Company") (NYSE: NSA), announced that its Board of Trustees today declared regular cash dividends for the fourth quarter 2022 payable on December 30, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 15, 2022 on the following securities:

a dividend of $0.55 per common share, representing an annualized dividend rate of $2.20; and

a dividend of $0.375 per share on the Company’s 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2022, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,100 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 71.5 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com. NSA is included in the MSCI US REIT Index (RMS/RMZ), the Russell 1000 Index of Companies and the S&P MidCap 400 Index.

