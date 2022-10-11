St. James Investment Company, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3838 Oak Lawn Avenue Dallas, TX 75219

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 31 stocks valued at a total of $622.00Mil. The top holdings were BIL(11.26%), BRK.B(9.19%), and AEM(5.15%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were St. James Investment Company, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 764,626 shares in ARCA:BIL, giving the stock a 11.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $90.98 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.52 per share and a market cap of $25.45Bil. The stock has returned 0.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

St. James Investment Company, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:GHC by 12,900 shares. The trade had a 1.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $571.74.

On 11/10/2022, Graham Holdings Co traded for a price of $631.11 per share and a market cap of $3.03Bil. The stock has returned 7.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Graham Holdings Co has a price-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-book ratio of 0.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.73 and a price-sales ratio of 0.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, St. James Investment Company, LLC bought 39,043 shares of NYSE:EOG for a total holding of 188,364. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $112.22.

On 11/10/2022, EOG Resources Inc traded for a price of $139.62 per share and a market cap of $82.01Bil. The stock has returned 46.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EOG Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-book ratio of 3.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.56 and a price-sales ratio of 2.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

St. James Investment Company, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:Y by 4,966 shares. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $838.84.

On 11/10/2022, Alleghany Corp traded for a price of $847.79 per share and a market cap of $11.41Bil. The stock has returned 27.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alleghany Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-book ratio of 1.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.62 and a price-sales ratio of 0.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

St. James Investment Company, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:CTVA by 20,006 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.28.

On 11/10/2022, Corteva Inc traded for a price of $67.05 per share and a market cap of $47.91Bil. The stock has returned 41.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Corteva Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-book ratio of 1.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.36 and a price-sales ratio of 2.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

