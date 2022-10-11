ANCHOR CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 265 stocks valued at a total of $3.63Bil. The top holdings were MTB(2.53%), MCK(2.44%), and FRC(2.34%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ANCHOR CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 231,942 shares in NYSE:TT, giving the stock a 0.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $149.42 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, Trane Technologies PLC traded for a price of $165.75 per share and a market cap of $38.17Bil. The stock has returned -11.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Trane Technologies PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 36.19, a price-book ratio of 6.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 27.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.59 and a price-sales ratio of 2.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 230,760 shares in NYSE:ARE, giving the stock a 0.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $153.47 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc traded for a price of $142.74 per share and a market cap of $23.42Bil. The stock has returned -28.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 43.39, a price-book ratio of 1.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.02 and a price-sales ratio of 9.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 190,815-share investment in NYSE:BURL. Previously, the stock had a 0.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $145.63 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, Burlington Stores Inc traded for a price of $133.76 per share and a market cap of $8.77Bil. The stock has returned -55.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Burlington Stores Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 55.27, a price-book ratio of 13.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.52 and a price-sales ratio of 0.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 241,385-share investment in NYSE:ZBH. Previously, the stock had a 0.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $109.74 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc traded for a price of $105.77 per share and a market cap of $22.20Bil. The stock has returned -18.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 80.13, a price-book ratio of 1.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.88 and a price-sales ratio of 2.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 436,095 shares in NAS:LKQ, giving the stock a 0.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $52.28 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, LKQ Corp traded for a price of $52.25 per share and a market cap of $13.96Bil. The stock has returned -7.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, LKQ Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-book ratio of 2.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.47 and a price-sales ratio of 1.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

