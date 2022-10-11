Mawer Investment Management Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Mawer Investment Management is an investment management company based out of Calgary. The company was founded in 1974 by Charles Mawer as Mawer & Associates. The company would launch a series of funds in the 1980s including its International Equity, New Canada, and Canada Diversified funds, among others and reach 15 employees by 1990. Mawer Investment Management would continue to launch more funds in the early 1990s including two more Canadian bonds and a U.S. Equity Fund and would grow to have 30 employees by the turn of the millennia. By 2002, Mawer Investment Management would have over $1 billion in total assets under management. The company continued to grow and launch more funds, with Gerald Cooper-Key earning the Morningstar Fund Manager of the Year award in 2007 and Jim Hall receiving the Morningstar Equity Fund Manager of the Year award in 2011. In 2011, just after the firm reached over 75 employees, the company would open another location in Toronto, opening another location in Singapore in 2013. Mawer Investment Management conducts its research internally, utilizing a fundamental analysis with a bottom up investment approach to make its investment decisions. The company invests in various public equity and fixed income markets on a global scale, focusing on the growth stocks of small and large cap companies. Mawer Investment Management’s asset allocations are diversified across a wide variety of sectors with an emphasis on the finance sector, which alone makes up over a quarter of its total asset allocations. The company currently has 113 employees with 51 of them being investment professionals. Mawer Investment Management has approximately $24 billion in total assets under management spread across 8,100 accounts with 5,250 of the accounts being discretionary, making up just over $24 billion in assets, with the remaining being non-discretionary. Mawer Investment Management’s family of mutual funds includes its Global Equity, Global Small Cap, Balanced, and Tax Effective Balanced funds.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 106 stocks valued at a total of $16.49Bil. The top holdings were AON(8.54%), MMC(6.84%), and GOOG(5.46%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,812,595 shares in NAS:MRNA, giving the stock a 1.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $151.74 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, Moderna Inc traded for a price of $163.21 per share and a market cap of $62.70Bil. The stock has returned -31.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Moderna Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.50, a price-book ratio of 3.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.10 and a price-sales ratio of 3.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 3,212,298 shares in NYSE:SHEL, giving the stock a 0.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $51.53 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, Shell PLC traded for a price of $53.11 per share and a market cap of $188.35Bil. The stock has returned 19.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shell PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 4.63, a price-book ratio of 1.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.67 and a price-sales ratio of 0.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced their investment in NYSE:ACN by 347,731 shares. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $288.99.

On 11/10/2022, Accenture PLC traded for a price of $266.44 per share and a market cap of $167.88Bil. The stock has returned -26.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Accenture PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-book ratio of 7.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.28 and a price-sales ratio of 2.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 457,837 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.4.

On 11/10/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $86.14 per share and a market cap of $878.77Bil. The stock has returned -51.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 79.03, a price-book ratio of 6.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.48 and a price-sales ratio of 1.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 412,676 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.66.

On 11/10/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $87.4 per share and a market cap of $1,131.15Bil. The stock has returned -41.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-book ratio of 4.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.30 and a price-sales ratio of 4.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

