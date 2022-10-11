NEW SOUTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

New South Capital Management Inc. is an investment management firm based out of Memphis, Tennessee. The company was established in 1985 by cofounders Paul Trowbridge Gillespie Jr. and D. Stephen Morrow, both of whom are still with the company today acting as its President and CIO, respectively. The company has remained relatively small since its inception and has 11 employees of which 9 are investment professionals. New South Capital Management has a value oriented investment philosophy, focusing on identifying companies that are undervalued. The company conducts its research internally, utilizing a fundamental methodology that strives to produce “superior, risk-adjusted returns on both an absolute and relative basis.” New South Capital Management invests most heavily in the consumer discretionary sector, which alone makes up over a third of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the information technology, finance, industrials, real estate, and health care sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. The company’s top holdings include Zebra Technologies Corp., Jarden Corp., Gannett Co., MSC Industrial Direct Inc., and Howard Hughes Corp. New South Capital Management’s top 10 holdings together make up over a third of its total asset allocations and the company has a turnover rate of approximately 9%. The company currently holds approximately $4.4 billion in total assets under management spread across 277 accounts, all of which are discretionary. Both of the New South Capital Management’s total number of accounts and total assets under management have been increasing in recent years with its total managed assets growing significantly from $860 million back in 2010 to over five times that amount today. The company mainly caters to high net worth individuals, which alone makes up over a third of its total asset allocations, and also caters to a variety of other clientele. New South Capital Management offers its Small Cap Value, SMID Cap Value, Mid Cap Value, and Value Opportunity strategies.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 61 stocks valued at a total of $2.06Bil. The top holdings were AZO(7.36%), ZBRA(6.42%), and WCC(6.00%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NEW SOUTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, NEW SOUTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC bought 224,104 shares of NYSE:WCC for a total holding of 1,036,877. The trade had a 1.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.11.

On 11/10/2022, WESCO International Inc traded for a price of $120.63 per share and a market cap of $6.13Bil. The stock has returned -10.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, WESCO International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-book ratio of 1.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.04 and a price-sales ratio of 0.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

NEW SOUTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:DOX by 259,530 shares. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.71.

On 11/10/2022, Amdocs Ltd traded for a price of $81.71 per share and a market cap of $9.97Bil. The stock has returned 11.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amdocs Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-book ratio of 2.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.91 and a price-sales ratio of 2.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, NEW SOUTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC bought 1,050,468 shares of NYSE:ESI for a total holding of 2,521,593. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.66.

On 11/10/2022, Element Solutions Inc traded for a price of $17.22 per share and a market cap of $4.17Bil. The stock has returned -30.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Element Solutions Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-book ratio of 1.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.08 and a price-sales ratio of 1.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, NEW SOUTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC bought 1,725,101 shares of NYSE:HBI for a total holding of 5,639,988. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.82.

On 11/10/2022, Hanesbrands Inc traded for a price of $6.48 per share and a market cap of $2.26Bil. The stock has returned -61.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hanesbrands Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.40, a price-book ratio of 3.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.35 and a price-sales ratio of 0.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, NEW SOUTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC bought 41,210 shares of NAS:ZBRA for a total holding of 505,824. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $309.53.

On 11/10/2022, Zebra Technologies Corp traded for a price of $226.88 per share and a market cap of $11.71Bil. The stock has returned -61.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zebra Technologies Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-book ratio of 4.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.33 and a price-sales ratio of 2.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

