PARADIGM ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 339 stocks valued at a total of $226.00Mil. The top holdings were DVN(4.16%), XOM(2.01%), and JPM(2.00%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PARADIGM ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, PARADIGM ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LLC bought 96,309 shares of NYSE:SHEL for a total holding of 97,477. The trade had a 1.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.53.

On 11/10/2022, Shell PLC traded for a price of $53.11 per share and a market cap of $188.35Bil. The stock has returned 19.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shell PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 4.63, a price-book ratio of 1.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.67 and a price-sales ratio of 0.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

PARADIGM ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:AMCR by 72,700 shares. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $12.26.

On 11/10/2022, Amcor PLC traded for a price of $11.02 per share and a market cap of $16.41Bil. The stock has returned -6.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amcor PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-book ratio of 4.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.29 and a price-sales ratio of 1.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, PARADIGM ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LLC bought 66,513 shares of NYSE:NGG for a total holding of 67,379. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.95.

On 11/10/2022, National Grid PLC traded for a price of $55.66 per share and a market cap of $40.75Bil. The stock has returned -8.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, National Grid PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-book ratio of 1.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.43 and a price-sales ratio of 1.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

PARADIGM ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 2,300 shares. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 11/10/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $134.87 per share and a market cap of $2,145.53Bil. The stock has returned -9.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-book ratio of 42.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.21 and a price-sales ratio of 5.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

PARADIGM ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LLC reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 1,800 shares. The trade had a 0.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.89.

On 11/10/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $87.32 per share and a market cap of $1,130.24Bil. The stock has returned -41.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-book ratio of 4.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.30 and a price-sales ratio of 4.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

