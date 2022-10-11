LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SECURITIES LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

100 E PRATT STREET 20TH FLOOR BALTIMORE, MD 21202

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 49 stocks valued at a total of $2.32Bil. The top holdings were PSA(6.57%), EQIX(6.47%), and INVH(4.93%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SECURITIES LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SECURITIES LLC bought 956,825 shares of NAS:GLPI for a total holding of 1,478,587. The trade had a 1.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.39.

On 11/10/2022, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc traded for a price of $50.05 per share and a market cap of $12.89Bil. The stock has returned 8.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-book ratio of 3.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.74 and a price-sales ratio of 9.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 1,532,564-share investment in NYSE:STOR. Previously, the stock had a 1.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.41 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, STORE Capital Corp traded for a price of $31.55 per share and a market cap of $8.92Bil. The stock has returned -3.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, STORE Capital Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-book ratio of 1.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 16.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.41 and a price-sales ratio of 9.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SECURITIES LLC bought 609,212 shares of NAS:REG for a total holding of 651,397. The trade had a 1.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.16.

On 11/10/2022, Regency Centers Corp traded for a price of $62.21 per share and a market cap of $10.65Bil. The stock has returned -12.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Regency Centers Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-book ratio of 1.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.83 and a price-sales ratio of 8.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SECURITIES LLC bought 1,260,496 shares of NYSE:PEAK for a total holding of 1,406,105. The trade had a 1.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.41.

On 11/10/2022, Healthpeak Properties Inc traded for a price of $23.9 per share and a market cap of $12.85Bil. The stock has returned -26.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Healthpeak Properties Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-book ratio of 1.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.12 and a price-sales ratio of 6.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SECURITIES LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:NHI by 523,872 shares. The trade had a 1.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.02.

On 11/10/2022, National Health Investors Inc traded for a price of $54.59 per share and a market cap of $2.44Bil. The stock has returned 3.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, National Health Investors Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-book ratio of 1.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.77 and a price-sales ratio of 9.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.