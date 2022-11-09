OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2022 / TortoiseEcofin today announced the estimated capital gain distributions for its open end mutual funds to be paid in the calendar year 2022.

To assist our shareholders with year-end planning, we are providing estimates of the per-share capital gain distributions expected to be paid during 2022. These estimates were prepared using capital gain amounts as of October 31, 2022. The estimates are being provided for informational purposes only and may not include all required tax adjustments. The final per-share amounts will be based on the actual number of shares outstanding on the Fund's record date which may differ significantly from the number of shares outstanding at the time these estimates were prepared. Please keep in mind that the following amounts are estimates and subject to change. The final amounts will be reported to you on Form 1099-DIV, which will be mailed in early 2023.

Fund Name Ticker Estimated short-term captial gains Estimated long-term capital gains Tortoise MLP & Pipeline Fund TORIX/TORTX/TORCX $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund INFRX/INFFX/INFIX $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Ecofin Global Energy Transition Fund EETIX/EETAX $ 0.00 $ 0.11 Ecofin Global Renewables Infrastructure Fund ECOIX/ECOAX $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Ecofin Sustainable Water Fund AQUIX/AQUAX $ 0.00 $ 0.00

About TortoiseEcofin

TortoiseEcofin focuses on essential assets - those assets and services that are indispensable to the economy and society. We strive to make a positive impact on clients and communities by investing in energy infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy and by providing capital for social impact projects focused on education and senior housing. TortoiseEcofin brings together strong legacies from Tortoise, with expertise investing across the energy value chain for more than 20 years, and from Ecofin, which unites ecology and finance and has roots back to the early 1990s. For more information, please visit www.TortoiseEcofin.com.

About Tortoise MLP & Pipeline Fund

The Tortoise MLP & Pipeline Fund focuses on the large and diverse North American pipeline universe. The fund invests primarily in MLP and pipeline companies that own and operate a network of asset systems that transport, store, distribute, gather and/or process crude oil, refined petroleum products (including biodiesel and ethanol), natural gas or natural gas liquids. The fund is designed to provide access to the sizable pipeline network of one of the world's largest consumers of energy, efficient tax flow-through structure, one 1099 (no K-1s), no unrelated business taxable income (UBTI) and IRA and tax-exempt suitability.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund

The Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund invests in securities across the capital structure of energy infrastructure companies; including common equity, preferred equity, bonds and MLPs. The fund's goal is to deliver strong risk-adjusted returns, greater liquidity, lower volatility and high correlation relative to the Alerian MLP Index over a market cycle.

About Ecofin Global Energy Transition Fund

The Ecofin Global Energy Transition Fund invests in equity securities which are exposed to structural growth opportunities related to the energy transition associated with decarbonization. These companies are focused on more efficient use of resources and emissions reduction and focus on the following major investment themes: electrification, clean transportation, industrial and building efficiency and environment.

About Ecofin Global Renewables Infrastructure Fund

The Ecofin Global Renewables Infrastructure Fund is an impact fund investing in listed companies that own low-carbon power generation assets. The fund invests in companies riding on the high demand growth for clean electricity. The portfolio has the goal of providing a low beta and delivers a measurable decarbonization benefit.

About Ecofin Sustainable Water Fund

The Ecofin Sustainable Water Fund invests in companies across the globe and throughout the water cycle that we believe are positioned to benefit from the pursuit to solve the water supply/ demand imbalance. We believe these companies are essential in connecting water supply with areas of demand, solving water scarcity and quality issues to improve health, human safety and environment.

Disclosures

TCA Advisors is the adviser to the Tortoise MLP & Pipeline Fund, Tortoise MLP & Energy Income Fund, Ecofin Global Energy Transition Fund, Ecofin Global Renewables Infrastructure Fund and Ecofin Sustainable Water Fund. Ecofin Advisors Limited is the sub-adviser to the Ecofin Global Renewables Infrastructure Fund and Ecofin Global Energy Transition Fund. Ecofin Advisors, LLC is the sub-adviser to the Ecofin Sustainable Water Fund.

Quasar Distributors, LLC, distributor.

Nothing contained in this communication constitutes tax, legal, or investment advice. Investors must consult their tax advisor or legal counsel for advice and information concerning their particular situation.

The funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The summary and statutory prospectus contains this and other important information about the funds and may be obtained by calling 855-TCA-FUND (855-822-3863) or visiting www.TortoiseEcofin.com. Read it carefully before investing.

Mutual fund investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-looking statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although TortoiseEcofin believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the company's reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, TortoiseEcofin does not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.

Contact Information

For more information contact Jen Ashlock at (913) 890-2164 or [email protected].

