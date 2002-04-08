CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXT Energy Solutions Inc. ("NXT" or the "Company") (TSX: SFD; NSFDF) today announced the Company's financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. All dollar amounts herein are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise identified.



Q3 Financial and Operating Highlights

Key financial and operational highlights for Q3-22 are summarized below:

cash at September 30, 2022 was $0.57 million;

net working capital was $(1.06) million at September 30, 2022;

the Company recorded SFD ® -related revenues of $nil and received US$0.30 million (CDN$0.39 million) of payments on outstanding accounts receivable in September 2022;

a net loss of $5.26 million was recorded for YTD 2022, including SBCE and amortization expense of $1.51 million;

net loss per common share for Q3-22 was $0.03 basic and $0.03 diluted;

net loss per common share for YTD 2022 was $0.08 basic and $0.08 diluted;

cash flow used in operating activities was $0.53 million during Q3-22 and $2.23 million during YTD 2022;

general and administrative ("G&A") expenses increased by $0.20 million in Q3-22 as compared to Q3-21; and

G&A expenses increased by $0.57 million in YTD 2022 as compared to YTD 2021.

Subsequent to Q3-22, on October 31, 2022 the Company advised that will be offering rights to holders of its common shares for gross proceeds of approximately $4,000,000 (the “Rights Offering”).

Message to Shareholders

George Liszicasz, President and CEO of NXT, commented: “Despite our tight financial situation, we are witnessing an increased level of business development and engagement with our customers. This is directly attributable to a number factors such as strong commodity prices and increased exploration activity around the world. The war in the Ukraine and economic consequences of emerging from the pandemic have caused uncertainty, but has increased opportunities for our business. We have responded by increasing the scale and frequency of technical and commercial meetings in targeted markets to secure new survey contracts. Operationally, the aircraft stands ready, having completed all its scheduled maintenance requirements, and is fully prepared for up to 300 flight hours. Additional logistics planning continues and we are in active discussions to arrange ground operations in the targeted survey locations. The recently announced Rights Offering will give the Company sufficient working capital to execute on these opportunities. Collectively, these actions give us confidence in our near term success. On behalf of our Board of Directors and the entire team at NXT, I want to thank all of our shareholders for their continued support.”

Summary highlights of NXT's 2022 third quarter financial statements (with comparative figures to 2021) are noted below. All selected and referenced financial information noted below should be read in conjunction with the Company's third quarter 2022 unaudited condensed consolidated interim Financial Statements, the related Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A").

(All in Canadian $) Q3-22

Q3-21

2022 YTD

2021 YTD

Operating results: SFD®-related revenues $ - $ - $ - $ 3,144,373 SFD®-related costs, net 230,518 303,426 974,292 950,737 General & administrative expenses 963,433 765,120 2,922,660 2,348,280 Amortization and other expenses 442,096 445,345 1,326,630 1,331,340 1,636,047 1,513,891 5,223,582 4,630,357 Net loss (1,647,988) (1,434,442) (5,263,527) (1,550,212) Net loss per common share: Basic $(0.03) $(0.02) $(0.08) $(0.02) Diluted $(0.03) $(0.02) $(0.08) $(0.02) Common shares outstanding as at end of the period 65,585,902 64,829,554 65,585,902 64,829,554 Weighted average of common shares outstanding for the period: Basic 65,386,959 64,661,410 65,333,954 64,554,049 Diluted 65,386,959 64,661,410 65,333,954 64,554,049 Cash provided by (used in): Operating activities $ (533,787) $ (1,027,858) $ (2,229,816) $ (1,108,785) Financing activities (25,694) (21,679) (24,573) 941,717 Investing activities 500,000 (102,448) 550,000 (87,804) Effect of foreign rate changes on cash 16,481 79,946 20,376 1,678 Net cash outflow (43,000) (1,072,039) (1,684,013) (253,194) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 616,842 3,508,991 2,257,855 2,690,146 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 573,842 2,436,952 573,842 2,436,952 Cash and cash equivalents 573,842 2,436,952 573,842 2,436,952 Short-term investments - 363,769 - 363,769 Total cash and short-term investments 573,842 2,800,721 573,842 2,800,721 Net working capital balance (1,060,858) 4,025,829 (1,060,858) 4,025,829

NXT's 2022 third quarter financial and operating results have been filed in Canada on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and will soon be available in the USA on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar, as well as on NXT's website at www.nxtenergy.com.

Details of the conference call are as follows:

Date: Thursday, November 10, 2022 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (2:30 p.m. Mountain Time) Participants call: 1-800-898-3989 Conference ID: 7310190#



About NXT Energy Solutions Inc.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. is a Calgary-based technology company whose proprietary SFD® survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used both onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential. The SFD® survey system enables our clients to focus their exploration decisions concerning land commitments, data acquisition expenditures and prospect prioritization on areas with the greatest potential. SFD® is environmentally friendly and unaffected by ground security issues or difficult terrain and is the registered trademark of NXT Energy Solutions Inc. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. provides its clients with an effective and reliable method to reduce time, costs, and risks related to exploration.

