LAGUNA HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2022 / BrainChip Holdings Ltd ( ASX:BRN, Financial), ( OTCQX:BRCHF, Financial), (ADR:BCHPY), the world's first commercial producer of ultra-low power neuromorphic AI IP, today announced that Kevin Ryan, Senior Director Go-to-Market and Ecosystem - IoT at Arm, shares his insight as part of the "This is our Mission" podcast. He joins BrainChip Vice President of Ecosystem and Partnerships Rob Telson to help listeners understand how Arm is working with its ecosystem to accelerate IoT design and developer enablement. The podcast will be available Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. PDT on BrainChip's website and across popular podcast platforms.

Arm is the leading technology provider of processor IP, offering the widest range of cores to address the performance, power, and cost requirements of every device - from IoT sensors to supercomputers, and from smartphones and laptops to autonomous vehicles. Ryan is an industry veteran with broad leadership background across all go-to-market functions. He works with partners to develop complete solutions that deliver real-world benefits to customers.

"The Arm ecosystem has shipped more than 230 billion chips and brings together contributions from partners to create solutions that benefit customers across a wide range of devices," said Telson. "Working with Arm allows us to offer pre-integrated designs that help developers get to market quicker and smoother. I'm excited that listeners will get a better understanding of the power of the ecosystem and how BrainChip helps solve specific use cases in the IoT market."

The "This is Our Mission" podcast provides AI industry insight to listeners including users, developers, analysts, technical and financial press, and investors. Past episodes are available at https://brainchipinc.com/brainchip-podcasts.

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company's first-to-market neuromorphic processor, AkidaTM, mimics the human brain to analyze only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Keeping machine learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, also dramatically reduces latency while improving privacy and data security. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers' products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

