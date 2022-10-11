FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORP /PA/ recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

601 PHILADELPHIA STREET INDIANA, PA 15701

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 163 stocks valued at a total of $237.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(22.10%), EFA(6.14%), and AAPL(4.93%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORP /PA/’s top five trades of the quarter.

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORP /PA/ reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 11,558 shares. The trade had a 1.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 11/10/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $375.77 per share and a market cap of $285.85Bil. The stock has returned -18.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a price-book ratio of 3.31.

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORP /PA/ reduced their investment in ARCA:GSG by 168,658 shares. The trade had a 1.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.01.

On 11/10/2022, iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust traded for a price of $21.84 per share and a market cap of $1.52Bil. The stock has returned 22.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORP /PA/ bought 58,858 shares of BATS:BJUL for a total holding of 75,628. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.27.

On 11/10/2022, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July traded for a price of $30.1777 per share and a market cap of $168.24Mil. The stock has returned -8.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July has a price-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a price-book ratio of 3.61.

The guru established a new position worth 30,681 shares in BATS:EFV, giving the stock a 0.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $42.63 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF traded for a price of $42.3 per share and a market cap of $14.35Bil. The stock has returned -14.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a price-book ratio of 0.96.

The guru established a new position worth 45,303 shares in ARCA:IJUL, giving the stock a 0.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.75 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF July traded for a price of $22.42 per share and a market cap of $195.62Mil. The stock has returned -9.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF July has a price-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a price-book ratio of 1.52.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.