Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

9720 WILSHIRE BLVD, 4TH FLOOR BEVERLY HILLS, CA 90212

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 549 stocks valued at a total of $1.07Bil. The top holdings were BWX(2.97%), ZIP(2.37%), and AAPL(2.29%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC bought 136,095 shares of NAS:TLT for a total holding of 147,489. The trade had a 1.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.82.

On 11/10/2022, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $94.61 per share and a market cap of $22.68Bil. The stock has returned -36.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC bought 59,879 shares of ARCA:VUG for a total holding of 61,385. The trade had a 1.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.74.

On 11/10/2022, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $208.96 per share and a market cap of $65.57Bil. The stock has returned -34.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a price-book ratio of 6.89.

During the quarter, Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC bought 69,418 shares of ARCA:MGK for a total holding of 84,611. The trade had a 1.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $196.51.

On 11/10/2022, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $168.95 per share and a market cap of $9.44Bil. The stock has returned -34.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a price-book ratio of 7.51.

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MBB by 129,223 shares. The trade had a 1.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.33.

On 11/10/2022, iShares MBS ETF traded for a price of $90.15 per share and a market cap of $21.85Bil. The stock has returned -15.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:EFA by 178,129 shares. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.33.

On 11/10/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $60.77 per share and a market cap of $42.62Bil. The stock has returned -22.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a price-book ratio of 1.45.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.