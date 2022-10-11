SAWGRASS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC is an investment management firm based out of Jacksonville Beach, Florida. The company was originally established by founding principles Brian K. Monroe and Dean McQuiddy, both of whom are still with the company acting as the Director of Marketing & Client Service and CCO, respectively. Sawgrass Asset Management conducts its research internally and externally, utilizing a fundamental and quantitative methodology to make its investment decisions. The company invests with a bottom up approach, allocating its assets in the growth stocks of small and large cap companies within the fixed income and public equity markets within the United States. Sawgrass Asset Management invests most heavily in the information technology sector, which alone makes up a quarter of the firm’s total asset allocations, and also invests in the consumer discretionary, health care, consumer staples, finance, industrials, and utilities and telecommunications sectors, among other sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. The company holds its allocations for just under 18 quarters on average although the firm only holds its top 10 holdings for 4.6 quarters on average. In the most recent quarter, Sawgrass Asset Management has had a turnover rate of approximately 19.7%. The company manages over $3.7 billion in total assets under management spread across 272 accounts, all of which are discretionary accounts except for 2 which make up $54 million of its managed assets. Both of Sawgrass Asset Management’s total number of accounts and total assets under management have been increasing in recent years with the firm’s total managed assets growing significantly from under $1.8 billion back in 2010 to over time that amount today. The company offers a variety of strategies including its Diversified Large Growth Equity, Focused Growth Equity, Genesis Small Growth Equity, High Quality Core Fixed Income, Intermediate Fixed Income, and Balanced solutions.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 148 stocks valued at a total of $700.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.31%), MSFT(5.66%), and UNH(3.68%).

SAWGRASS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AKAM by 109,358 shares. The trade had a 1.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.03.

On 11/10/2022, Akamai Technologies Inc traded for a price of $89.08 per share and a market cap of $14.01Bil. The stock has returned -18.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Akamai Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-book ratio of 3.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.97 and a price-sales ratio of 4.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, SAWGRASS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC bought 53,218 shares of NAS:PEP for a total holding of 62,614. The trade had a 1.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $172.33.

On 11/10/2022, PepsiCo Inc traded for a price of $178.55 per share and a market cap of $245.99Bil. The stock has returned 11.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PepsiCo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-book ratio of 12.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.76 and a price-sales ratio of 2.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 40,884-share investment in NYSE:LH. Previously, the stock had a 1.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $238.3 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings traded for a price of $230.54 per share and a market cap of $20.43Bil. The stock has returned -16.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings has a price-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-book ratio of 2.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.73 and a price-sales ratio of 1.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 55,134 shares in NAS:TXN, giving the stock a 1.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $167.7 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, Texas Instruments Inc traded for a price of $164.99 per share and a market cap of $149.74Bil. The stock has returned -11.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Texas Instruments Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-book ratio of 10.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.21 and a price-sales ratio of 7.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 26,354 shares in NYSE:SPGI, giving the stock a 1.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $357.77 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, S&P Global Inc traded for a price of $314.1 per share and a market cap of $102.33Bil. The stock has returned -31.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-book ratio of 2.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.06 and a price-sales ratio of 9.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

