BRIGHTON JONES LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 466 stocks valued at a total of $1.71Bil. The top holdings were AMZN(24.66%), AMJ(9.31%), and MSFT(9.22%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BRIGHTON JONES LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

BRIGHTON JONES LLC reduced their investment in NAS:TMUS by 187,907 shares. The trade had a 1.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.43.

On 11/10/2022, T-Mobile US Inc traded for a price of $148.64 per share and a market cap of $184.93Bil. The stock has returned 24.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, T-Mobile US Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 121.84, a price-book ratio of 2.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 13.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.18 and a price-sales ratio of 2.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, BRIGHTON JONES LLC bought 129,980 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 3,720,418. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.4.

On 11/10/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $86.14 per share and a market cap of $878.77Bil. The stock has returned -51.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 79.03, a price-book ratio of 6.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.48 and a price-sales ratio of 1.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, BRIGHTON JONES LLC bought 21,783 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 675,217. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 11/10/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $224.51 per share and a market cap of $1,673.60Bil. The stock has returned -32.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-book ratio of 9.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.46 and a price-sales ratio of 8.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 232,755 shares in BATS:DFIC, giving the stock a 0.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.46 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $20.83 per share and a market cap of $1.52Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a price-book ratio of 1.25.

The guru established a new position worth 673,739 shares in NAS:SOFI, giving the stock a 0.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $6.33 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, SoFi Technologies Inc traded for a price of $4.98 per share and a market cap of $4.62Bil. The stock has returned -77.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SoFi Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.89 and a price-sales ratio of 3.18.

