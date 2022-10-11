PICTON MAHONEY ASSET MANAGEMENT recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 745 stocks valued at a total of $2.26Bil. The top holdings were Y(2.37%), AVLR(2.13%), and ZEN(1.92%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PICTON MAHONEY ASSET MANAGEMENT’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, PICTON MAHONEY ASSET MANAGEMENT bought 57,972 shares of NYSE:Y for a total holding of 63,909. The trade had a 2.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $838.84.

On 11/10/2022, Alleghany Corp traded for a price of $847.79 per share and a market cap of $11.41Bil. The stock has returned 27.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alleghany Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-book ratio of 1.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.62 and a price-sales ratio of 0.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, PICTON MAHONEY ASSET MANAGEMENT bought 524,600 shares of NYSE:AVLR for a total holding of 526,000. The trade had a 2.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $89.61.

On 11/10/2022, Avalara Inc traded for a price of $93.48 per share and a market cap of $8.28Bil. The stock has returned -47.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Avalara Inc has a price-book ratio of 8.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -67.76 and a price-sales ratio of 10.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 1,100,000 shares in NYSE:STOR, giving the stock a 1.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.41 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, STORE Capital Corp traded for a price of $31.55 per share and a market cap of $8.92Bil. The stock has returned -3.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, STORE Capital Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-book ratio of 1.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 16.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.41 and a price-sales ratio of 9.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, PICTON MAHONEY ASSET MANAGEMENT bought 2,890,860 shares of NYSE:IPOF for a total holding of 3,522,860. The trade had a 1.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.98.

On 11/10/2022, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI traded for a price of $10.03 per share and a market cap of $1.44Bil. The stock has returned -0.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI has a price-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-book ratio of 1.32 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -568.78.

The guru established a new position worth 509,142 shares in NAS:CCXI, giving the stock a 1.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $41.33 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, ChemoCentryx Inc traded for a price of $51.99 per share and a market cap of $3.74Bil. The stock has returned 49.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ChemoCentryx Inc has a price-book ratio of 15.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -27.52 and a price-sales ratio of 98.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

