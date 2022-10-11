Horizon Investment Services, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 94 stocks valued at a total of $138.00Mil. The top holdings were VCSH(7.80%), AAPL(6.22%), and UNH(4.56%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Horizon Investment Services, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 21,342 shares in NYSE:CVS, giving the stock a 1.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $98.99 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, CVS Health Corp traded for a price of $99.56 per share and a market cap of $130.82Bil. The stock has returned 9.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CVS Health Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-book ratio of 1.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.18 and a price-sales ratio of 0.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 33,069-share investment in NAS:NTAP. Previously, the stock had a 1.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $69.54 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, NetApp Inc traded for a price of $68.01 per share and a market cap of $14.78Bil. The stock has returned -23.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NetApp Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-book ratio of 22.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.39 and a price-sales ratio of 2.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 65,272-share investment in NYSE:HPQ. Previously, the stock had a 1.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.71 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, HP Inc traded for a price of $27.8 per share and a market cap of $27.97Bil. The stock has returned -9.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, HP Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.28 and a price-sales ratio of 0.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 11,169-share investment in NAS:SBNY. Previously, the stock had a 1.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $181.74 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, Signature Bank traded for a price of $132.02 per share and a market cap of $8.31Bil. The stock has returned -58.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Signature Bank has a price-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-book ratio of 1.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.50 and a price-sales ratio of 3.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 8,352-share investment in NYSE:FDX. Previously, the stock had a 1.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $211.05 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, FedEx Corp traded for a price of $158.04 per share and a market cap of $41.13Bil. The stock has returned -35.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FedEx Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-book ratio of 1.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.72 and a price-sales ratio of 0.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

