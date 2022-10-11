Varde Management, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 9 stocks valued at a total of $177.00Mil. The top holdings were VICI(52.64%), OMF(16.55%), and AHT(8.39%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Varde Management, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Varde Management, L.P. bought 109,000 shares of NYSE:KBH for a total holding of 428,891. The trade had a 1.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.06.

On 11/10/2022, KB Home traded for a price of $27.99 per share and a market cap of $2.40Bil. The stock has returned -32.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, KB Home has a price-earnings ratio of 3.27, a price-book ratio of 0.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.18 and a price-sales ratio of 0.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Varde Management, L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:MTH by 40,700 shares. The trade had a 1.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.92.

On 11/10/2022, Meritage Homes Corp traded for a price of $73.76 per share and a market cap of $2.70Bil. The stock has returned -36.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meritage Homes Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 2.85, a price-book ratio of 0.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.79 and a price-sales ratio of 0.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Varde Management, L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:AHT by 257,611 shares. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $8.87.

On 11/10/2022, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc traded for a price of $6.23 per share and a market cap of $214.93Mil. The stock has returned -56.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.20 and a price-sales ratio of 0.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 518,000 shares in NYSE:TPH, giving the stock a 4.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.62 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, Tri Pointe Homes Inc traded for a price of $16.62 per share and a market cap of $1.68Bil. The stock has returned -34.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tri Pointe Homes Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 3.38, a price-book ratio of 0.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.98 and a price-sales ratio of 0.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 98,456 shares in NYSE:MDC, giving the stock a 1.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $35.82 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, M.D.C. Holdings Inc traded for a price of $29.86 per share and a market cap of $2.13Bil. The stock has returned -38.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, M.D.C. Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 3.39, a price-book ratio of 0.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.44 and a price-sales ratio of 0.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

